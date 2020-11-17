Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.63 ($18.39).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.95 and a 200-day moving average of €12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €27.54 ($32.40).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

