Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €18.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.63 ($18.39).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €27.54 ($32.40). The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.45.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

