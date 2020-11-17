Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.69 ($23.16).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.82 ($17.44) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.07 and a 200 day moving average of €14.49.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.