Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Buy Rating from Warburg Research

Warburg Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

