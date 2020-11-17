Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

FRA:DWNI opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

