Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.