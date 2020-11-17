DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of DexCom worth $148,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM opened at $340.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.