Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,902 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.