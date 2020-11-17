Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,575 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $420,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 88,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,214 shares of company stock worth $70,239,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

