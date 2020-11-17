Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,815 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $28,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

