Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,090 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

