Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

