Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,527 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

