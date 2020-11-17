Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 514.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

