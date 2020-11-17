Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 497,065 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 497,065 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

