Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 729,547 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 729,547 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.39 and a 200 day moving average of $250.20. The company has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

