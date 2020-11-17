DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIC. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.42 ($19.31).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €11.98 ($14.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $965.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a twelve month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a twelve month high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.