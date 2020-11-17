Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

DGII stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $521.20 million, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Digi International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

