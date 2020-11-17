Discover Financial Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE DFS opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

