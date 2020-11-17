Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

