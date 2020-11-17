Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DCBOF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DCBOF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

