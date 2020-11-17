Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar’s third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings and revenues both declined year over year but beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the fourth quarter, the company’s pulp business is likely to gain on strong demand for softwood and fluff pulp, maintenance outages, and restocking in China. Improving sales in the paper business over the past few months also hold promise. The Personal Care segment is expected to benefit from new customer wins and productivity gains. Domtar’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will drive earnings going forward. The conversion of its Kingsport, TN paper mill will mark its foray into the growing containerboard market with a very competitive low-cost asset. It is also on track to deliver annual run-rate cost savings of $200 million, from its cost reduction program, by the end of 2021.”

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UFS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domtar by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domtar by 32.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domtar (UFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.