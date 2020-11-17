Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

