Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

DPM stock opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 278.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,010.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Analyst Recommendations for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)

