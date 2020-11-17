Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

DPM stock opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 278.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,010.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

