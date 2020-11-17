Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of EGLE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,571.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

