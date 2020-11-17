easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 753.20 ($9.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 540.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

