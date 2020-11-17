Eden Hits Market Capitalization of $857,488.17 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $857,488.17 and $46,385.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

