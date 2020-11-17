Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after buying an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

