Employers Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

