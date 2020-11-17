Employers Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $211.86 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

