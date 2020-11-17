Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 15,148 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

