Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after buying an additional 335,057 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 32.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 550,868 shares of company stock valued at $175,693,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

