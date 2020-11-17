Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.36.

ENR opened at $42.98 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -268.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. Energizer’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

