Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $42.98 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3,029.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

