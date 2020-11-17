Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Evercore ISI currently has $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

EPD stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,880 shares of company stock valued at $381,114. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

