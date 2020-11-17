Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 436.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

