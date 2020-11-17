Equitable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,610 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,264% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equitable by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

