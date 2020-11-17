Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.56% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,383,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

