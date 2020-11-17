Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.95% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,358,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,419,930. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

