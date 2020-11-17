Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.51% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,588,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

