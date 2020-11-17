Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of EXR opened at $117.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

