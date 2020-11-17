Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

