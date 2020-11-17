Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $89,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 30.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after buying an additional 806,172 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.