FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 52.8% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.