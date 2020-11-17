Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ferrari by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,569,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferrari by 13.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,819,000 after buying an additional 105,417 shares in the last quarter. Alatus Capital Ltd. increased its position in Ferrari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alatus Capital Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,809,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ferrari by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after buying an additional 99,907 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

