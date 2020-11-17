Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,891 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCAU opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

FCAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

