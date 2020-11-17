Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) versus M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Financial Contrast

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.91 $2.51 billion $2.77 9.48 M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.35 $1.93 billion $13.75 9.23

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&T Bank. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% M&T Bank 21.49% 9.45% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 1 7 10 0 2.50 M&T Bank 1 12 2 0 2.07

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.85, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $130.21, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Fifth Third Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operates 731 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

