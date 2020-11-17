Financial Contrast: Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Lennar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.31 $6.98 million $0.27 27.19 Lennar $22.26 billion 1.06 $1.85 billion $5.74 13.20

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Interior Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Select Interior Concepts and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 0 7 12 0 2.63

Lennar has a consensus price target of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Select Interior Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36% Lennar 9.97% 13.35% 7.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Lennar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennar beats Select Interior Concepts on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

