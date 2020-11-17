Financial Survey: Vista Gold (VGZ) & The Competition

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vista Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -12.63 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 41.17

Vista Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vista Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 738 2845 2653 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Vista Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vista Gold competitors beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

