Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded by Danske to Hold

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FLNG stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.10 million, a PE ratio of 116.19 and a beta of 1.17. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

